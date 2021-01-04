WWE Raw Preview: Legends Night, McIntyre vs. Lee, Alexa Bliss Burned Alive?

Tonight’s WWE Raw on the USA Network takes place from the ThunderDome in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The first Raw of 2021 will be a star-studded affair. The show is billed as a Legends Night, with Hall of Famers and legends scheduled to be in attendance.

Legends confirmed for WWE Raw Legends Night include Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Big Show, Boogeyman, Booker T, Candice Michelle, Carlito, Hillbilly Jim, Hulk Hogan, IRS, Ivory, Jacqueline, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Melina, Michael “PS” Hayes, Mickie James, Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Torrie Wilson, Teddy Long

WWE Championship Match

WWE is advertising that a “clash of the titans” will usher in 2021 for the red brand. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s first title defense of the new year will take place on Raw against Keith Lee.

Lee defeated Sheamus last week to earn the championship opportunity. After Raw, Keith Lee guaranteed victory over McIntyre.

Drew Mcintyre issued a stern warning to the challenger ahead of their face-off on Raw:

Last week’s Raw ended with a cliffhanger. Alexa Bliss doused herself in gasoline and dared Randy Orton to set her on fire.

The Raw preview at WWE.com reads, “Since Orton set The Fiend ablaze at WWE TLC, Bliss has summoned The Legend Killer from ‘Alexa’s Playground’ hoping to evoke her demonic leader. How did Orton respond to Bliss’ fiery proposition last week?”

Tune in to tonight’s Raw to learn if Randy Orton set Alexa Bliss on fire!