The WWE Network presents Superstar Spectacle next Tuesday, January 26th at 9:30am (Eastern).

The event was taped on Friday at the Thunderdome in St Petersburg, FL.

The following are complete results from the tapings:

Jinder Mahal came out first and cut a promo talking about India Republic Day.

The New Day and The Street Profits introduced a special Bhangra performance.

Triple H narrated promo about the importance of India to WWE history. John Cena, Bret Hart and Daniel Bryan were part of the promo and they ran down the various Indian wrestlers who are under contract.

NXT Champion Finn Balor def. Guru Raaj.

Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio & Ricochet defeated Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro.

AJ Styles w/ Omos defeated Jeet Rama.

Sareena Sandhu & Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley & Natalya.

Ric Flair cut a promo but was interrupted by Jinder Mahal and the Bollywood Boyz. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out to and introduce Indus Sher to set up the main event.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre & Indus Sher def. Jinder Mahal & Bollywood Boyz.

After the main event, McIntyre and Triple H posed in the ring with the various Indian Superstars. They all celebrated and had garlands bestowed on them as Superstar Spectacle ended.