AEW Dynamite Results (2/24): Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix, Sting & Darby Allin

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Lance Archer faced Rey Fenix in the main event of this week’s show. The winner of the match will earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at the PPV.

Dynamite Results (2/24)

Jon Moxley def. Ryan Nemeth Brian Cage & Ricky Starks def. Varsity Blondes Jake Hager def. Brandon Cutler Hangman Page def. Isiah Kassidy Nyla Rose def Britt Baker to advance to the finals of the AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Lance Archer def. Rey Fenix to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jon Moxley faced Ryan Nemeth in the first match of the night. Moxley went for a DDT but Ryan dodged it and applied a Headlock. Moxley leveled Nemeth with a chop to the chest. Moxley quickly battled back with the Paradigm Shift for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Moxley took a seat in the ring and said that he will do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes to get back the AEW Championship. Jon asked what images come to your mind when you hear the words “Exploding Barbed Wire Death match”.

Moxley said fire, blood, burns, torture, agony, vintage Japanese wrestling magazines come to mind. Jon stated that he is an addict, he is addicted to be in this ring and it is a feeling he cannot get enough of. Jon noted that even if it is some kind of trap by Omega and his boys, he cannot resist the thought of an Exploding Barbed Wire Death match. Jon added that his fans will know that he gave everything he had at Revolution and if it all done at the PPV, what a hell of a way to go out.

Sting & Darby Allin Attacked Team Taz

Varsity Blondes battled Brian Cage and Ricky Starks tonight on Dynamite. Taz joined commentary for the match as Starks and Pillman Jr. locked up in the middle of the ring. Pillman sent Ricky out of the ring and hit him with a Dropkick.

Back in the ring, Pillman rolled up Ricky for a two count. Starks sent Pillman to the outside and Cage planted him with a Powerbomb against the ring post as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Cage slammed Pillman to the canvas and tagged Ricky Starks back in. Ricky continued to beat down Pillman and hit him with a Splash in the corner of the ring.

Griff Garrison finally tagged in and unloaded some strikes to Cage and knocked him out of the ring. Garrison followed it up with a ridiculous Crossbody over the top rope onto Cage outside the ring. Garrison climbed to the top rope and leveled Ricky Starks with a Dropkick. Brian Cage tagged in and planted Griff with the Drillclaw for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Darby Allin was shown getting out of a body bag with a smile on his face. Sting then showed up with Hook (Taz’s son) in the body bag. Darby Allin then came down from the rafters and beat the hell out of Ricky Starks. Sting sent Cage to the corner and leveled him a Clothesline. Sting hit the Stinger Splash and followed it up with the Scorpion Death Drop on Cage to end the segment.

Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy Challenged Miro & Kip Sabian

Tony Schiavone interviewed Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, and Miro. Sabian complained about his wedding being destroyed by Charles the Butler and Orange Cassidy. Miro said he will forgive Charles if he comes back and continues to be his butler. Tony said he was handed a note from Cassidy and Chuck that asked if they wanted a match at Revolution.

Jericho & MJF Attacked The Young Bucks’ Dad

Jake Hager faced Brandon Cutler tonight. Cutler hit a right hand to the face and unloaded some more punches to the face in the corner of the ring. Hager leveled Cutler with a kick to the face and posed in the ring. Hager followed it up with a massive Clothesline for the easy pinfall victory.

After the match, Inner Circle came to the ring and attacked Brandon Cutler. Young Bucks rushed the ring and made the save. Matt Jackson grabbed a microphone and said that they don’t have to wait until Revolution. Young Bucks challenged Jericho and MJF to get their asses to the ring right now.

Jericho and MJF showed up on the jumbotron and said they aren’t coming down to the ring. Jericho then revealed that they attacked Matt and Nick’s father and slammed his head into a production truck. MJF then bounced did the same and then they ran away before the Young Bucks showed up.

Hangman Page Picked Up A Win

Isiah Kassidy faced Hangman Adam Page tonight. Page stomped on Kassidy in the corner of the ring to start off the action. Kassidy sent Hangman to the corner but Page bounced off the turnbuckle and connected with a massive Clothesline. Hangman brought Kassidy out of the ring and sent him into the barricade.

TH2 distracted the referee and Matt hit Hangman with a cheap shot. John Silver and Alex Reynolds rushed the ring and informed referee Aubrey Edwards that Matt was interfering. Aubrey kicked out Matt from ringside as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

Kassidy hit a Brainbuster and applied am Armbar in the middle of the ring when Dynamite returned. Hangman escaped and planted Kassidy with the Deadeye for the pinfall victory.

Nyla Rose Advanced To The Finals

Nyla Rose and Britt Baker battled in the Women’s Eliminator Tournament tonight on Dynamite. Baker slammed Nyla’s shoulder into the ring post and focused her attack on the arm. When Dynamite returned from a break, Rose connected with a massive Clothesline.

Nyla made her way to the second rope but Rebel hopped on the ring apron for a distraction. Nyla hit her with a Chokeslam and then a Cannonball in the corner of the ring. Baker capitalized on the distraction and brought Nyla down to the canvas. Baker went for the Lockjaw but Nyla was able to block it.

Rose slammed Britt down to the canvas and went for the cover but Baker kicked out at two. Britt went for the Lockjaw again but Nyla broke free. Rose connected with a big right hand to the face and followed it up with the Beast Bomb but Baker kicked out at two. Nyla then planted Baker with another Beast Bomb for the pinfall victory. Nyla will face either Thunder Rosa or Riho in the finals of the US bracket.

Lance Archer Qualifed For The Ladder Match At Revolution

Lance Archer battled Rey Fenix in tonight’s main event. The winner of the match would qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match. The winner of the Ladder match will be the #1 contender for the TNT Championship.

Fenix booted Archer in the face and followed it up with a Hurricanrana off the middle rope. Rey sent Lance Archer out of the ring and Fenix hit with a flip through the ropes. Jake Roberts hit Fenix with a cheap shot and started talking to Archer. Fenix leaped over Jake Roberts and onto Archer before the action returned to the ring.

When Dynamite returned, Archer connected with a Clothesline that turned Fenix inside out on the ring apron. Archer launched Fenix into the barricade and followed it up with a Senton against the steel. Back in the ring, Archer went for the Blackout but Rey escaped.

Fenix connected with an awesome Double Stomp to the back of Archer’s head and both wrestlers fell to the canvas. Archer and Fenix got to their feet and traded chops in the middle of the ring. Fenix planted Archer with a Cutter and went for the cover but Archer kicked out at two.

Archer connected with a Fisherman’s Buster and went for the pin but Fenix somehow was able to kick out at two. Archer climbed to the middle turnbuckle but Fenix caught him with a Spanish Fly.

Fenix went for another cover but Lance kicked out at two. Archer hit a shoulder tackle that sent Fenix flying across the ring. Archer planted Fenix with a Chokeslam for another two count. Archer connected with the Blackout for the pinfall victory. After the match, Lance Archer gave Rey Fenix a fist bump to close the show.

Opinion: AEW Revolution is stacking to be a great show. The only weak part of this week’s Dynamite was the Miro storyline in my opinion. It really isn’t working at all and I hope AEW has something good planned for him following Revolution. Fenix and Archer put on an awesome main event and I thought Nyla versus Baker was very good as well. Darby Allin ziplining to the ring and seeing Sting hit the Scorpion Death Drop was entertaining as hell. Overall, I thought this was one of the better recent episodes of Dynamite.