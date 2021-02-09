AEW Releasing Two Music Albums Next Month: 8-Bit & Women’s Themes

All Elite Wrestling is set to release two new music albums next month.

Producer Mikey Rukus announced that a “Double AEW Album Release” is scheduled for Friday, March 5th.

One of the albums will feature theme music from AEW‘s top women’s competitors. These are the songs we’ve heard on AEW programming.

The other album will be comprised of “8-bit” remixes of popular AEW theme songs. What exactly does an 8-bit theme song sound like? Unrelated to these official AEW releases, producer J.D. Spears has composed a bunch of 8-bit entrance themes on his YouTube channel. Listen here to get an idea of what the official Cody Rhodes 8-bit theme might sound like:

Below you can find the announced tracks for each album. Mikey Rukus noted on Twitter that these track lists are incomplete, so expect a few more songs to be added to each album by release day.

AEW Women’s Themes: “We Got This” Album

AEW Heels

Tay Conte

Diamante

Red Velvet

Reba Giggle

Leva

Allysin Kay

KiLynn King

Leyla Hirsch

Metal Vickie

AEW: “8-Bit Mayhem” Album

Cody Rhodes

Ricky Starks

Kip Sabian

Kenny Omega

Dark Order

Nyla Rose

Penelope Ford

Best Friends

PAC

Joey Janela

Miro

Thunder Rosa

Britt Baker

TH2

Brodie Lee