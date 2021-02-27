Apollo Crews Debuts New “Nigerian Royalty” Character

Apollo Crews has gone through a significant change over the past few weeks on SmackDown. He has gotten a bit more aggressive and finally turned heel a week ago. Crews’ full heel turn was definitely around the corner, as he showed us glimpses of his destructive side over the weeks.

After embracing that side and going through it by attacking Big E and Shinsuke Nakamura last week, Crews debuted a new character with new attire and all. On Friday Night SmackDown, Crews came out and declared that he is proud of what he did and he talked about his ancestors that we had no knowledge of before this.

Apollo Crews said that he’s a “real African American” and that his ancestors were “real Nigerian royalty.” Apparently, Crews’ grandfather was ruler of large swathes of land in Nigeria, going to bed with his five wives draped in gold, if we are to go by his words. “My grandfather — he ruled, and he commanded some of the richest lands in Nigeria. He spent his days draped in gold and his nights with his five wives. His word was law and he was feared,” Crews declared during a promo on SmackDown.

- Advertisement -

Apollo Crews’ new attire consisted of a scarf and new white and green color on his gear. Crews explained that the colors signify wealth, dominance, and power. He said that he would make a point of anyone who challenged him, and Shinsuke Nakamura came out to take revenge for what happened during last week’s SmackDown.

Apollo Crews didn’t let Shinsuke Nakamura get in the ring though, as he assaulted him again and used the steel steps outside of the ring before the match even began. However, as the match began, Crews was able to be dominant throughout the bout and interestingly used an Olympic slam — also known as the Angle slam popularised by Kurt Angle — as his finisher to pick up the victory over Nakamura.