Bad Bunny Match Reportedly Planned For WrestleMania

Rapper Bad Bunny reportedly has a WrestleMania match set. The rap star has been training at WWE‘s Performance Center and is set to appear in-ring at WrestleMania 37 on either April 10th or 11th.

eWrestlingNews has the scoop that Bad Bunny will be teaming with Booker T at the show. Booker T is of course the subject of Bad Bunny’s new mega-hit track; and now the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer will apparently be entering the ring with the Puerto Rican rapper.

It was recently rumoured that WWE Superstar Damian Priest would be appearing at WrestleMania in April to team with Bad Bunny. Bunny appeared at the Royal Rumble on Sunday for a performance of the aforementioned ‘Booker T’ track. The man himself Booker stood on the entranceway during the performance.

- Advertisement -

Bad Bunny then appeared later in the night when The Miz destroyed his DJ’s equipment during the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Bunny finally appeared on RAW with Damian Priest; and from that point it was being rumored that the duo would go on to the ‘Showcase of The Immortals’ in April.

With this news it looks as though Booker T will be getting that slot instead.

Are you looking forward to seeing Bad Bunny at WrestleMania? Do you want to see him team with Booker T or Damian Priest? Let us know in the comments