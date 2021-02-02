Bianca Belair Talks About Her Plan For WrestleMania, Royal Rumble Win

Bianca Belair made history Sunday night by winning the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble. Her monumental achievement put her in the driver’s seat on the road to WrestleMania 37.

Belair spoke with Complex Sports to discuss her Royal Rumble win, sharing an emotional moment with husband Montez Ford immediately after the match and more.

During the Rumble match, there was a memorable spot that saw Bianca Belair and Naomi at risk of elimination. They worked together in a dramatic moment that fans were buzzing about on social media. Belair was proud to ‘create magic’ with Naomi.

“That’s definitely one of my favorite moments of the match,” said Belair. “I got to be in the ring with Naomi last year for the Royal Rumble for a very short time. But having that moment with her, we both almost being eliminated and dangling off of the rope and realizing like, ‘Look, if we got to do this together, we have to work together.’ And when we finally work together, we end up saving ourselves in the process.”

Bianca Belair received a standing ovation from her peers backstage after winning the Royal Rumble. She also shared an emotional moment with husband Montez Ford of the Street Profits.

Belair told Complex, “It’s just amazing that I’m doing this alongside the person I love. And to be able to have your husband standing there as soon as you walk through the curtain, he’s the first person you can go to. I just went to him and I hugged him and we really didn’t say much at first we just embraced each other and then we prayed.”

Bianca Belair Undecided For WrestleMania

Bianca Belair‘s Royal Rumble victory earned her a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 37. Her choices are Raw Women’s Champion Asuka or SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. Belair says it’s a huge decision that she’s been giving a lot of thought to. She does not want to make an emotional decision. For now, she plans to continue celebrating winning the Rumble.

Her first thought after winning was that she outlasted 29 other women and was the last one standing. She then saw the WrestleMania sign and realized it was just the beginning of a new journey.

“Looking over and seeing the WrestleMania sign, it hit me like a couple of seconds later I was like, ‘Oh, wait, you’re going to WrestleMania!’ It hit me at two different times and it was like a wave of emotions. And so just, the fact that it just hit me at two different times, I’m just living in the moment of winning the Royal Rumble and just trying to figure out my emotions right now and trying to not cry every five seconds. So I feel like I don’t want to make an emotional decision right now. I’m just trying to like get my emotions in check and weigh my options and then go from there.”

Visit Complex Sports to read their full interview with Bianca Belair.