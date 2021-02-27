Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks Set For WWE WrestleMania 37

As advertised, Bianca Belair made the reveal for her opponent at WrestleMania 37 on Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE announced earlier in the day that she would make her WrestleMania 37 decision on the show. Belair came out to the ring for a promo. She declared that she would challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks for the strap. Banks came out and they trade words. It’s a babyface vs. babyface build for now.

Belair won this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match after entering at number three and she battled it out with various stars for nearly 57 minutes before last eliminating Rhea Ripley to get the win.

This past Sunday night at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Belair and Banks teamed up but fell short when they challenged Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Belair has interacted with Banks several times since winning the Royal Rumble, but though she did also have an interaction with Raw Women’s Champion Asuka.

WWE holds WrestleMania 37 on April 10th and 11th in Tampa, Florida from Raymond James Stadium. WWE previously confirmed Edge will challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Edge speared Reigns at Elimination Chamber, which was a declaration he was challenging for Reigns’ title at WrestleMania 37.