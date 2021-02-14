Vince McMahon & Macho Man’s Characters On “Young Rock” Revealed

Young Rock debuts this week on NBC and wrestling fans will likely be pleased to know that two iconic personalities from the industry will be portrayed on the show. The Rock took to social media recently to reveal who will be playing the roles of Vince McMahon and “Macho Man” Randy Savage on the show.

Randy Savage – played by Kevin Makely

Vince McMahon – played by Adam Ray

Two iconic men who weren’t easy to cast, but I think we delivered. @kevin_makely is the Macho Man and @adamraycomedy is the @wwe chairman Vince McMahon.

Circa 1982.. before the wrestling

boom? #YoungRock premieres THIS TUES on @NBC!!! https://t.co/zVXN5yQGGl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2021

Kevin Makely’s IMDB credits include Badland and Zeroville. Adam Ray was the voice of Slimer in the 2016 version of Ghostbusters. He was also a cast member on the 2016 reboot of MadTV.

Young Rock Additional Cast

More cast:

Joseph Lee Anderson – Rocky Johnson

Brett Azar – The Iron Sheik

Robert Crayton – Warren Sapp

Matthew Willig – Andre the Giant

First look at Randy Savage and Vince McMahon in the new 'Young Rock' TV series pic.twitter.com/OoHwJsvpyc — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) February 14, 2021

After the show was announced, Rock posted a video to social media where he spoke about the show.

“We’re going to find the Rock wreaking havoc in the streets of Hawaii getting arrested,” Johnson said in the above video. “We were forced to leave the island and move to all places, Nashville, Tennessee. Those were the years that were very formative and helped shape me. The confluence of wild personalities that came in and out of my life during these times are just fascinating.”