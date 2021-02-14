Vince McMahon & Macho Man’s Characters On “Young Rock” Revealed

Young Rock debuts this week on NBC and wrestling fans will likely be pleased to know that two iconic personalities from the industry will be portrayed on the show. The Rock took to social media recently to reveal who will be playing the roles of Vince McMahon and “Macho Man” Randy Savage on the show.
- Randy Savage – played by Kevin Makely
- Vince McMahon – played by Adam Ray
Kevin Makely’s IMDB credits include Badland and Zeroville. Adam Ray was the voice of Slimer in the 2016 version of Ghostbusters. He was also a cast member on the 2016 reboot of MadTV.
Young Rock Additional Cast
More cast:
- Joseph Lee Anderson – Rocky Johnson
- Brett Azar – The Iron Sheik
- Robert Crayton – Warren Sapp
- Matthew Willig – Andre the Giant
After the show was announced, Rock posted a video to social media where he spoke about the show.
“We’re going to find the Rock wreaking havoc in the streets of Hawaii getting arrested,” Johnson said in the above video. “We were forced to leave the island and move to all places, Nashville, Tennessee. Those were the years that were very formative and helped shape me. The confluence of wild personalities that came in and out of my life during these times are just fascinating.”