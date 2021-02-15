Cody Rhodes Says An AEW-WWE Crossover Could Happen

Cody Rhodes has made it known that it’s entirely possible for AEW and WWE to work together, even though the chances of that happening are slim.

All Elite Wrestling has established a working relationship with not only Impact Wrestling, but also NJPW.

This is something the AEW Executive talked about while doing an interview with The New York Post. He made the comments on a potential AEW – WWE crossover when asked about having wrestlers from the likes of NWA, NJPW, and Impact on Dynamite.

He thinks the All In show showed that the business can let go of various old rules. All In was an independent wrestling show with production help from ROH that was started off a bet that he couldn’t hold a show with 10,000 fans in attendance. He noted that there is no reason why AEW couldn’t work with NJPW and thus the same with WWE.

“There’s no reason that there couldn’t be a potential WWE crossover one day,” Rhodes said. “And I don’t mean that’s a thing that’s been discussed or happening, but none of those rules that exist for other places exist for us. Wrestling is really this universal industry. The territory reference that you made, that’s fairly accurate, but the part of it that’s most accurate was there was a genuine trust.”

He brought up how Eddie Graham and Vince McMahon Sr. traded talent all of the time. The reason for this was to keep wrestlers fresh.

“Wednesday Night War or not the main thing we have to do for fans for the rest of this run – and I want this company to be around forever — is keep it fresh. It can’t ever get stale. Our doors are open if the business is right, if the moment is right, if the time is right. Our bridges are down. I’ll be the one curmudgeon AEW guy to make sure it’s all good.”

WWE moved NXT to the USA Network in the same time slot as Dynamite when AEW reached a television deal with TNT. Since that time, AEW has won the majority of the ratings war in both total viewership and nearly all demos except for +50.