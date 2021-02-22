Daniel Bryan Falls To Roman Reigns, Edge Makes His WrestleMania Decision

WWE went with a unique approach for the SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match.

Instead of having Roman Reigns defend his Universal Title against 5 other stars and inside the structure, Paul Heyman had a different idea. Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro battled it out in the gimmick match to earn the right to become the #1 contender for the title.

The chamber match featured entrants in the following order: Cesaro, Bryan, Corbin, Zayn, Owens, and Jey.

Eliminations: Cesaro locked in the sharpshooter on Corbin, Owens hit a Stunner to Zayn, Jey connected with a splash off the top rope to eliminate Owens, Jey hit a splash to Cesaro for the elimination, and Bryan with the running knee strike to win the match by eliminating Jey.

Cesaro is really doing some chin-ups from the top of the Elimination Chamber during the match! ?#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zisBqCfm39 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 22, 2021

As a result of winning the match, he faced Reigns for the title right after the match. Bryan was barely moving as Reigns made his entrance. Bryan went right for the Yes Lock, but Reigns fought out of it and put Bryan to sleep with the guillotine choke.

It looks like @EdgeRatedR just made his choice for WrestleMania!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/olkV9uNat9 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 22, 2021

Post-match, Edge hit a spear out of nowhere to Reigns and pointed to the WrestleMania sign. Thus, indicting Edge vs. Reigns for the Universal Title at WrestleMania.