Dax Harwood Calls Edge & Christian “Pretty Overrated”

Christian returned to the ring for the first time in almost 7 years at the Royal Rumble (not counting his “match” with Randy Orton last June). Edge and Christian embraced in the ring as fans grew excited about the possibility of them teaming up once again. Dax Harwood was recently asked online about a fantasy FTR vs Edge & Christian match. Perhaps surprisingly, Harwood doesn’t sound like he was much of a fan of the team. He noted that he considers them “pretty overrated.”

They wouldn’t have been able to keep up with us in 2001, much less 2021.



And tbh, in my opinion, E&C were pretty overrated. https://t.co/97rys2BHsx — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) February 3, 2021

Harwood also responded to a fan who was critical of his opinions on Edge and Christian.

Why did your dumbass tag me then type my name again? https://t.co/KmKocZsWDM — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) February 7, 2021

Harwood’s partner, Cash Wheeler, recently praised Christian heavily online, however.

Nothing really. Can believably be world champion in the main event or working with the newest guy on the roster in the opening match. Can do serious, comedy, angry, goofy in the same segment. Excels in any match. Regular. Tag. Ladders etc. All at the highest level. https://t.co/deefso5jBR — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) February 1, 2021

His personality. His footwork. His psychology. His ring positioning. His mind for the business. His ability to elevate his opponents unselfishly & make them look better than they are. His passion. His willingness to help younger talent. His seamless mic work. But that’s it really https://t.co/I8D8pJRhA7 — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) February 1, 2021

Edge recently commented on him and Christian both being back in a WWE ring in 2021. He spoke to the Sporting News about Christian’s Royal Rumble return.

“I was one of the few that was privy to the fact that he got cleared a few months ago. We didn’t know he was going to be in the Rumble until Friday, though,” Edge said. “I was in the midst of driving down to his house from North Carolina to stay for the weekend. And then we found out and we’re like “OK, well, we’ll drive over to the rumble together then.”