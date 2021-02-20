Ember Moon On The Origin Of Her Finishing Menuever

The Eclipse finishing menuever of Ember Moon is one of the most unique finishing moves in all of WWE and the former champion recently revealed the origin of it.

The former NXT star recently had an interview with SportsKeeda where she talked about a number of things including her early days in wrestling and more.

During the talk, she also revealed where she got Eclipse from and Moon revealed that she actually got it from a friend who had created but then retired the move:

“My friend, James, he actually created the move and he retired and I was like look, I said I need something that’s gonna keep people in seats, because at that point in time, the women’s revolution had not really started,

Like no one watched our matches.” said Ember Moon, “and I wanna make these people stay in their seats, I want to make them watch what we do because it’s not fair to us. And so my friend was like I’m going to retire this year, I was like teach me the ways (laughs).”

The former NXT women’s champion made her wrestling debut back in 2007 and she spent her early years competing for promotions such as Shimmer Women Athletes, Women Superstars Uncensored and Inspire Pro Wrestling.

She was signed by WWE in 2015 and promoted to the main roster in 2018. Though Ember Moon has since made her return to the Black and Yellow brand.