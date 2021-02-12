Former WWE Star Rusty Brooks Passes Away At 63

Former WWE star Rusty Brooks, who wrestled for the company during the mid 80s has passed away at the age of 63, as reported by PWinsider.

Real name Kurt Koski, the wrestling veteran had been dealing with some health issues recently. He also underwent a surgery a few weeks ago, though the exact cause of his death is not known.

Brooks started his wrestling career in 1982 and he went on to wrestle for many North American promotions such as International World Class Championship Wrestling (IWCCW), Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

He was signed by WWE to a contract only two years after his wrestling debut and the heavyweight star had matches against the likes of André the Giant and Ricky Steamboat during his time with the promotion.

Rusty even had a match with the then WWF World Champion Hulk Hogan on national television before being released by the company in 1985. He made a brief return to the company in 1988 and continued wrestling in the independent circuit before eventually retiring from active competition in 2013.

We at SEScoops send our deepest condolence to the family and friends of Rusty Brooks.