“He’s An A**hole”: Jake Roberts Blasts Vince McMahon For Using His Personal Troubles Into Storyline

WWE and its owner Vince McMahon are known for incorporating the personal issues of their superstars into various storylines over the years and Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts is no stranger to this tactic from the company.

The promotion has previous used the veteran’s troubles with alcoholism into a controversial storyline which also involved Hall Of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler back in 1996. Lawler even force-fed his opponent a bottle of bourbon after their match at SummerSlam that year.

Roberts opened up about the controversial angle during his recent interview with Inside The Ropes, and he blasted Mr. McMahon, calling him an ‘a**hole’:

“Well, I thought it was a horrible thing for McMahon to ask me to do, It was cheap, it was disrespectful,” said the wrestling veteran, “It didn’t prove a damn thing other than the fact that Vince McMahon’s an a**hole, so there you go. Lawler, he’s in the same boat. Both a**holes.”

Jake Roberts has since turned things around. His win over his battle with addiction was chronicled in the 2015 documentary, Resurrection of Jake The Snake. He also talked about his efforts to get clean during the interview and the current AEW star explained that he wants to be around for long to spend time with his grandkids. You can check out his full interview here.