Jake Roberts Says John Cena Still Lacks the ‘It Factor’

Jake Roberts doesn’t believe John Cena ever had the “It Factor” that defined other top wrestling stars.

The 16-time WWE Champion shocked fans by turning heel for the first time in two decades at Elimination Chamber, aligning with The Rock and betraying Cody Rhodes. His villainous transformation continued on Raw, where he delivered a scathing promo that drew overwhelming boos from the crowd.

Speaking on his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts supported the decision to turn Cena heel, stating it was necessary to solidify Cody Rhodes as WWE’s top babyface.

“Absolutely. Why not? It’s time for it—for a couple of reasons,” Roberts said. “Cody’s your top babyface now, so you’ve got to get those other guys out of there so he’s the only one. And to turn heel? He’s gonna end up putting Cody over, which is exactly what they want.”

However, when asked whether Cena had the “It Factor” that legendary wrestlers possess, Roberts gave a blunt response:

“I don’t think he did. I don’t feel it, man. Nothing personal, but I’ve just always struggled with him.”

Cena’s shocking heel turn has divided fans, but Roberts remains firm in his stance that while the move benefits WWE’s storytelling, Cena himself may not have ever truly had that special star quality.