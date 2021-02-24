Impact Results (2/23): Moose & Rich Swann Confirmed For Sacrifice

Impact Wrestling 2/23 featured Moose defending the newly reinstated TNA World Heavyweight Championship against Jake Something. We also got the main event confirmed for Sacrifice.

Impact Wrestling 2/23 Quick Results

Tables Match

Jake Something defeated Cody Deaner Chris Bey, Ace Austin & Black Taurus defeated Trey Miguel, Willie Mack & Josh Alexander The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Team XXXL (Larry D & Acey Romero) Eddie Edwards defeated Hernandez w/ Brian Myers #1 Contenders For Knockouts Tag Team Championships

Jordynne Grace & Jazz def Kimber Lee & Susan w/ Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Moose (c) defeated Jake Something

Key takeaways from the show are below:

Moose vs Rich Swann Confirmed For Sacrifice

In the night’s main event, Moose defeated Jake Something with his Lights Out Spear. After the match, however, Moose wasn’t finished. He continued to attack Jake with a steel chair until Impact World Champion, Rich Swann, made the save. Scott D’Amore then announced that finally Swann and Moose will collide with the title on the line at Sacrifice on March 13th.

FinJuice Takes A Shot At The Good Brothers

Last week on Impact, Juice Robinson and David Finlay made their promotional debut by defeating Reno Scum. The Good Brothers then came out to congratulate them, though Anderson and Gallows appeared to talk down to the team, noting that they were young lions back when they were winning titles in NJPW.

This week, The Good Brothers defeated Team XXXL in non-title action. Later in the show, they ran into FinJuice in the back. Things seem to be getting slightly more contentious between the two teams. Robinson appeared to be complimenting the Good Brothers but then said Anderson is actually just the best at wrestling while hungover.

Broadway Is Closed, But You’ve Got A Front Row Seat At “The Tonys”

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone opened up their segment this week by saying that even though Broadway is closed, you’ve got a seat at “The Tonys.” Speculation is that somebody feels very proud about that joke.

The two Tonys ran down Impact and then ran down the card for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Sami Callihan Has More To Say To Trey Miguel

Trey Miguel had a chance to get one step closer to an X-Division title shot this week. A 6-man tag match pitted Trey, Willie Mack, and Josh Alexander against Taurus, Chris Bey, and Ace Austin with the winning team facing off next week in a triple threat to determine the next challenger for TJP’s belt. Bey picked up the win for his team by hitting The Art of Finesse on Mack, however. After the match, Miguel ran into Sami Callihan in the back. Callihan continued to tell Trey he doesn’t have what it takes, but this week, Trey answered back by attacking Callihan. Security had to break up the melee.

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Officially Reinstated

Moose has been the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Championship for 10 months. Scott D’Amore finally reinstated the title officially on this week’s show. It happened after Moose attacked Jake Something following the night’s opening match.

Something had just defeated his cousin, Cody Deaner in a tables match, when Moose attacked. Moose threatened to hold the show hostage but D’Amore came out, announced the title was reinstated and that Moose would have to defend it in the main event.

Jordynne Grace & Jazz Earn Knockouts Title Shot

Jordynne Grace and Jazz earned a shot against Fire N Flava for the Knockouts tag-team titles this week. They defeated Susan and Kimber Lee after Grace hit a Grace Driver on Susan for the win. When they got to the back, however, they found their ally ODB unconscious after having been attacked by as-of-yet-unknown assailants.

Brian Myers Hires Legal Representation

Eddie Edwards was supposed to face Brian Myers in singles action this week. Instead, Myers revealed that he has hired Mark Sterling as his legal representation. Sterling announced that Myers can’t compete tonight because of the unsafe conditions at Impact and his eye injury. Instead, Hernandez is chosen to face Edwards. Edwards then defeated Hernandez with a second-rope Boston Knee Party.

Then later in the night, D’Amore pointed out that Myers has actually been cleared to compete. D’Amore then said next week it will be Myers vs Edwards in an eye-for-an-eye match with Matt Cardona as the referee. D’Amore then just said he was joking about the eye for an eye thing, as nobody in their right mind would book such a match.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

Next Week:

Eddie Edwards vs Brian Myers – Matt Cardona to referee

X-Division #1 Contendership

Chris Bey vs Taurus vs Ace Austin

Impact Sacrifice March 13th: