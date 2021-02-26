Scorpio Sky Injury Update Following Torn Meniscus

Scorpio Sky is scheduled to take part in the upcoming ladder match at AEW Revolution. He hasn’t wrestled since January 7th, when he defeated Nick Comoroto on an episode of Dark.

As it turns out, Sky has been out of action with a torn meniscus. The match at Revolution will mark his return to the ring after 2-months on the shelf dealing with it.

Sky spoke about returning at the PPV recently on his Wrestling with the Week podcast.

“First match back coming off a torn meniscus,” Sky said. “I like to dive into the deep water and see if I can swim without getting wet. People like to think of things today as a TV business and the TV matches are most important. As an old-school guy, pay-per-view is where it’s at and I’m excited to be back on pay-per-view in a marquee match.”

Scorpio Sky on Revolution Ladder Match

Scorpio Sky knows this is a big opportunity to catapult himself right back into the top of AEW‘s rankings. “It’s a huge opportunity,” he said. “You can’t turn down a match like this. If I had to cut my leg off and crawl into the ring, I would do it. Anytime you’re attached to the name Cody Rhodes, it’s big.”

AEW Revolution takes place Sunday, March 7th and airs live on pay-per-view.

Watch Scorpio Sky’s comments about the AEW Revolution Ladder Match:

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes