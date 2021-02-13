Kacy Catanzaro Releases Statement On Backlash For Lack Of Social Distancing

WWE NXT‘s Kacy Catanzaro has released a statement in response to backlash she has been receiving as a result of social media posts and videos that show her not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Dressed in a “Baby Yoda” t-shirt, Catanzaro had the following to say:

“I know that people are concerned that I was at a restaurant over the weekend. I want everyone to know that I hear you and I appreciate the concern.”

Catanzaro then explained that in Florida restaurants are open for indoor dining up to a certain capacity.

“Here where I live in Florida, restaurants are open to a certain capacity. We wear a mask when we go in, when we leave, really anytime that we aren’t sitting down at our table we have to have a mask but when we are sitting down to eat or drink, we are allowed to take our masks off, and I know that that’s the part that people saw that people were upset with.”

People online have been sharing videos such as the one below:

If she don’t stay her ass at home ? pic.twitter.com/jwQKBY3fpd — Ari ? (@CharlotteEmpire) February 6, 2021

“I’m sorry for anybody that is upset. I understand your concern and I want you to know that I do care about the safety of others around me, and myself, and I follow all of the protocol.”

“Luckily for me, with work we get tested at least once per week if not twice sometimes,” she continued.

She continued to say that she does follow guidelines and does wear a mask.

“Everywhere that we have to, I wear my mask. I’m sorry that this moment made people think otherwise but I just want you all to know that I hear you, I appreciate the concern, I’m looking out for the safety of others around me as well as trying to take care of myself the best I can, and I wish the best for everybody else.”

Her statement can be viewed in the Tweet below:

The Impossible burger!! ?? — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) February 13, 2021

Kacy and her tag-team partner did dawn masks for the below charity event: