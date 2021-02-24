Karrion Kross Responds To Randy Orton’s Callout

Earlier this month, Randy Orton expressed his interest in working with Karrion Kross.

Since Kross signed with WWE and joined NXT last year, he’s been positioned as a top star. He was fast-tracked to the top of the card and the only reason he’s not the NXT Champion right now is due to him suffering a shoulder injury that resulted in him being put on the sidelines.

Clearly, Orton sees money in a feud with Kross and called him out in a post on Twitter.

While doing an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Kross responded to what Orton had to say.

He noted that he laughed about it at first as he was done doing his morning cardio and saw it on his phone.

“My first, immediate reaction, because I saw what time it was tweeted, I was like, ‘What?!? What is this?’ It was very late in the morning. I was like, ‘I clearly missed a very good time last night.’ But, yeah, it was very flattering and I thought it was awesome, and I think the world of him.”

He noted that he thinks people should have more fun with social media instead of being serious while using it. Kross doesn’t know him, but has heard that Orton has a sense of humor.

“I’ve been aware of that for a time and as flattering as it was, I know he’s only kidding around. But, I can’t wait to work with him in the future. I’m definitely interested in doing that. In order for him to hit the RKO, he’s going to have to give me his back, and a lot of bad things can happen. Just thought I’d throw that out there for peace of mind.”

Orton is currently in a feud with Bray Wyatt while Kross took on NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar on Wednesday’s episode of NXT.