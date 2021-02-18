Exploding Barbwire Death Match Announced For AEW Revolution

AEW has announced that Kenny Omega will be defending his AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at the upcoming Revolution PPV.

The main event of this week’s episode of Dynamite saw the former AEW Champion teaming up with Rey Fenix, and Lance Archer to defeat the trio of Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade.

Mox however, got attacked by the Good Brothers after the match. Kenny Omega then came out with a mic while Gallows and Anderson were holding Jon.

The current champion showed some papers to his rival and revealed that the former WWE star slipped a rematch clause into their title match agreement.

Omega said that Moxley will get his rematch but he will choose the stipulation for it and he chose an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

The world title match is the sixth bout that has been announced for the Revolution PPV taking place on March 7. After the latest announcement, below is the updated match card for the show:

AEW Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Winner Of AEW Title Eliminator Tournament

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Winner Of AEW Title Eliminator Tournament AEW Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF Street Fight: Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz

Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz Face of Revolution Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Scorpio Sky vs. 3 Contestants TBA

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Scorpio Sky vs. 3 Contestants TBA Singles Match With Winner Getting His Opponents 2021 Quarter One Earnings: Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page

