Kevin Owens On Botched Royal Rumble Spot

The Royal Rumble match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns had many interesting spots, though one of them didn’t go as planned.

The handcuff botch during the match became a talking point among fans after the show and the former NXT champion recently discussed the spot during his interview on The Jake Asman Show.

Owens stayed in character during the interview and when asked about the spot, he claimed that he has never been cheated by a referee in this way before:

- Advertisement -

“I’ve never been cheated by a referee that way before, he [Reigns] brought handcuffs, I handcuffed him to something and I thought I had him, I really did have him. Some screw-ups from the referees and here I am, sitting in my car without the Universal Championship.”

For those who don’t know, the Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2021 featured a spot where Owens handcuffed his opponent to a metal structure.

The Universal Champion couldn’t get out of it in time so he knocked out the referee who had already reached a nine-count. Reigns then called in Paul Heyman for help as a second referee came out and restarted the count.

However, Heyman had some trouble with the cuffs. The second referee stopped the count when it became clear that Paul would not be able to free Roman in time and this botch became a point of discussion among fans after the show.