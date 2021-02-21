Lana On Bobby Lashley Storyline: “We Broke The Internet”

The storyline among Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley created a lot of controversy but the whole angle also drew a lot of attention from fans around the world.

The Ravishing Russian recently had an interview with TalkSport where she opened up about things like being part of Rusev Day and more.

Discussing her storyline with Bobby Lashley which got a strong reaction from fans on both sides, Lana said that she thinks that they broke the internet with it:

“I think we broke the internet and cracked mainstream media. A bigger thing that I think is very important to have on WWE television, and I know a lot of people might disagree with me, is I do think it’s important to have romantic angle, relationship angles, soap opera angles.”

Lana On Why WWE Needs Romantic Storylines

Lana expanded on her comments mentioning how WWE produces nearly 10 hours of original content every week. She then explained why the company needs to include storylines like this one:

“We have so much WWE programming every week. What is it, nearly 10 hours of network television? It can’t all be for the title.

It can’t just be about being an in-ring competitor; it’s got to be about relationships stuff as well. And women, if we want women to watch, that’s what we need.”

The female star continued her explanation and said she watches soap opera and relationship-related programming. She said that it’s important for WWE to have such storylines if they want to attract little girls and women.

Apart from this, Lana also talked about things like her ongoing storyline with Nia Jax, Jax’s reputation of being an unsafe worker and more.