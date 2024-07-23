CJ Perry Channels ‘Lana’ To React To Liv Morgan Segment On WWE RAW

It’s been years since CJ Perry worked as Lana in WWE, but the ex-Superstar revived the ‘Ravishing Russian’ for a recent video about Liv Morgan. On the July 22, episode of RAW, Liv Morgan’s efforts to win over Dominik Mysterio proved futile as ‘Dirty Dom’ officially got back together with Rhea Ripley. On Twitter, Perry shared her support for Morgan and often slipped into the Russian accent she often used during her time with WWE. Dressed in a Liv Morgan, Perry said that “Mother Russia” is going to win and encouraged fans to purchase Liv’s merchandise.

Who's your money on at #SummerSlam ??? Buy your @YaOnlyLivvOnce merchandise now !!! pic.twitter.com/izh2y5eP0q — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) July 23, 2024

Perry’s revival of Lana comes mere weeks after she was removed from AEW’s roster and told USA Today that she was “gone” from the All-Elite promotion. Perry was reportedly part of cuts to AEW’s roster made in April but her removal from the roster website was only made recently.

In the past, Perry has suggested that a WWE return could happen, telling In The Kliq podcast last month that “I’m open to everything.” On the same podcast, Perry described WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and Stephanie McMahon as geniuses and reiterated that “I’m always open to go back to WWE and tell compelling stories.”

CJ Perry & Liv Morgan

In late 2019, Liv returned to WWE programming and revealed that she was in love with Lana, suggesting that the pair had been in a relationship. This revelation came about during Lana’s on-screen wedding to Bobby Lashley, though the story between Liv and Lana was quickly dropped.

Outside of the ring, Morgan and Perry are close friends and can regularly be spotted hanging out on their respective social media accounts. Liv was recently invited to Perry’s birthday celebration and used some WWE-learned skills when a small fire broke out in Perry’s home.