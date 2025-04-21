Details on Rusev’s WWE Contract, Lana Signs Legends Deal

Miroslav “Miro” Barnyashev and CJ Perry have officially returned to WWE in newly signed deals, according to Rosy Cordero of Deadline. Rusev made a surprise to WWE on Monday’s Raw After WrestleMania from Last Vegas.

“Rusev is back to crush the WWE and become World Champion,” Perry told Deadline. “We have been cooking this up from our Bulgarian kitchen since the day we left, and with the help of Paradigm, we were able to make this a reality! Machka Crush.”

Rusev in WWE

Barnyashev, known to WWE fans as Rusev, debuted with the company in 2014. He quickly rose to prominence as an undefeated powerhouse alongside Perry, who portrayed his manager Lana. Over the years, Rusev captured the United States Championship three times and competed in high-profile matches against stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. His mix of in-ring dominance and comedic flair made him a standout personality. He was released from WWE in April 2020 during pandemic-related roster cuts.

AEW and WWE Return

Following his WWE exit, Barnyashev joined AEW under the name Miro in 2020. He went on to win the AEW TNT Championship in May 2021 and held the title for 140 days while portraying “The Redeemer.” His final AEW appearance aired in December 2023, and he officially departed in February 2025. He now returns to WWE on a two-year contract.

Lana Legend

Perry, who debuted in WWE in 2013, became a central figure in Rusev’s early career and later transitioned into in-ring competition, participating in multiple prominent storylines. She was released in 2021 and rejoined Barnyashev in AEW in 2023 before exiting the promotion in 2024. Perry has returned to WWE under a Legends Deal signed earlier this month.

Outside WWE

Outside the ring, Barnyashev and Perry continue building their presence in Hollywood. They are set to appear in the upcoming action comedy Guns Up starring Kevin James, with Barnyashev previously guest-starring on East New York.