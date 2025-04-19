Another Former WWE Star Could Be Returning Soon

A former WWE star could be returning to WWE as soon as this WrestleMania weekend.

Reports of Rusev aka Miro having signed a new WWE deal came out earlier this week and Big E later practically confirmed that the former AEW star will be returning to the promotion.

These reports have been followed up by speculations of Rusev’s wife and a former WWE star in her own right, Lana potentially joining her life partner in the return.

PWinsider provided an small update on her status recently noting that Lana also known as CJ Perry is currently in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41 and word is that she has signed a new legends deal with the company.

There is no word on how Rusev would be introduced back on WWE TV or if Lana will be accompanying him on his comeback to the Endeavor owned promotion.

Randy Orton has announced that he’ll be hosting an open challenge at WrestleMania 41. This comes after Kevin Owens had to pull out of their schedule match due to his neck injury.

While not confirmed, a WrestleMania return leading to a match and subsequent rivalry with the Viper seems to be the perfect way to reintroduce the former US Champion on WWE programming.

Whether it actually happens will only be revealed at the Show of Shows, but the possibility certainly makes things much more interesting.