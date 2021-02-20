Love Island Reality Show Star Reportedly Signs With WWE

It has been revealed that former Love Island contestant and World of Sport star Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted has been signed to WWE. The powerhouse star is reportedly being sent to the NXT UK brand, alongside other new signing Millie McKenzie.

As mentioned, Adam Maxted was previously a featured name on the WOS program. World of Sport aired on ITV’s main broadcast channel, with Love Island being a stable of sister channel ITV2. It was hoped that the crossover appeal of Maxted would help the brand gain traction, however after just one season (due to a number of reasons) World of Sport was cancelled by ITV.

Love Island’s Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted

Maxted previously had a tryout with WWE back in 2017. Adam Maxted has wrestled for the likes of OTT Wrestling, IPW:UK, 5 Star and Preston City Wrestling.

- Advertisement -

Having worked on the UK independent scene for a long time, Maxsted had worked with some of the bigger names on the scene. These include legend Doug Williams, Nathan Cruz, Noam Dar, Pete Dunne and Grado.

Check out some matches from the former Love Island contestant below: