Matt Riddle Shares Some of His WWE Dream Matches

WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle recently spoke to ViBe & Wrestling. The ‘Original Bro’ discussed a number of topics during the interview, including some dream matches that he wants in WWE.

“Edge is one of my dream matches” Riddle mentioned on the show. “I mentioned him already on my dream scenario for a tag match. He is so good, and brings the presence.”

“It is the same with Randy Orton” Matt Riddle continued. “Randy is so good, so big, so athletic and such a household name. He is a dream match.”

Matt Riddle on Dream Matches

Matt Riddle finished by naming another of WWE’s veteran performers. “AJ Styles, especially with this new giant, he is a dream match. So if you can be in a program with them or get in a rivalry with them certainly is career making.”

Matt Riddle’s WrestleMania 37 match has not yet been confirmed publicly. There were unsubstantiated reports that WWE were planning a Goldberg vs Riddle match at the Show of Shows; but again these have not been confirmed with any verifiable sources.

Edge and Randy Orton are already set for WrestleMania programs with Roman Reigns and The Fiend respectively. A potential United States Championship match between Riddle and AJ Styles is however a possibility.

credit to eWrestlingNews for the transcription