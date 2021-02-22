MLW Announces “Never Say Never” Signature Event

MLW‘s next signature event will be “Never Say Never” on Wednesday, March 31st. The show will air on YouTube, Roku, DaZN, and Fubo Sports. It will also air on BeIN Sports on Saturday, April 3rd, 2021.

“In continuing our efforts to give back to the MLW diehard fans, we look forward to giving them the fastest hour of action featuring the climax of rivalries and a championship title fight,” said Court Bauer.

This will be the first signature event for MLW since last month’s Kings of the Colosseum event on January 6th, 2021. Much like last month’s event, this show will run about 55-60 minutes and fit in one episode of MLW Fusion.

The promotion has not been announcing where their shows are being taped, though the venue most recently used looks an awful lot like Orlando’s Gilt nightclub.

There will be no episode of MLW Fusion this week. Rather, the league will be airing a classic episode of MLW Underground from its original run.

On the most recent episode of Fusion, MLW released its updated top-10 rankings:

MLW World Champion: Jacob Fatu (Contra Unit)

Alexander Hammerstone (National Openweight Champion) (Dynasty) Tom Lawlor (Opera Cup Winner) (Team Filthy) Lio Rush (MLW Middleweight Champion) Low Ki Mads Krugger (Contra Unit) Richard Holliday (Dynasty) Mil Muertes (Azteca Underground) Myron Reed (Injustice) Calvin Tankman Jordan Oliver (Injustice)