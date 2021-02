Major League Wrestling presents a special edition of MLW Fusion tonight, Filthy Island.

The following matches are announced for this broadcast:

Aztec Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega

No Holds Barred: Low Ki vs. King Mo

Dominic Garrini vs. Mauna Loa

Rocky Romero vs. Gringo Loco

MLW Fusion premieres Wednesday nights on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV and the MLW YouTube Channel at 7pm (Eastern). The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm (Eastern).