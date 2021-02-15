MSK Crowned 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners

The 2021 men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is in the books as the final two teams battled it out for the trophy.

At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) took on MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter) in the finals of the tournament. The match saw a chaotic style with the babyfaces selling throughout it until they made their comeback. The match broke down into a spot fest until MSK hit their finisher to Gibson for the victory.

As a result, they’ve received the Dusty Cup and a shot at Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch’s NXT Tag Team titles.

The semi-finals were held last week on NXT, which saw The Grizzled Young Veterans defeat Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher while MSK advanced to the finals by defeating Legado Del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde

The Grizzled Young Veterans had defeated Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel) in the first round of the tournament then Kushida & Leon Ruff in the quarterfinals. On the flip side, MSK defeated Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Jake Atlas in the first round before they beat Drake Maverick & Killian Dain in the quarterfinals.

MSK, who are former Rascalz members Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz, made their promotional debut in this year’s tournament while this marked the second straight year The Grizzled Young Veterans worked the Dusty Rhodes Classic. Last year, they lost to Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne in the finals of the tournament.

