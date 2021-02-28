NJPW Castle Attack Results – Kota Ibushi vs Tetsuya Naito

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Castle Attack event from Osaka-Jo Hall took place earlier today. This was night 2 of the new special show, with the main event seeing Kota Ibushi defend his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Tetsuya Naito.

Kota Ibushi is the co-IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion. Ibushi has mentioned that he plans on unifying the Championships, something that Naito has said he does not want to happen. That is why Naito chose to only challenge for the IC belt.

Here’s the full results from today’s Castle Attack event.

Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima b. Will Ospreay and Jeff Cobb – Kojima hit the LARIAT on Cobb to take the win

b. Will Ospreay and Jeff Cobb – Kojima hit the LARIAT on Cobb to take the win Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano b. EVIL, Jay White, and Chase Owens (with Gedo and Dick Togo) – Okada made Chase Owens submit using the Money Clip

b. EVIL, Jay White, and Chase Owens (with Gedo and Dick Togo) – Okada made Chase Owens submit using the Money Clip IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match – Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) (with Jado) b. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI – Tama Tonga hit the Gun Stun on Goto to win the match and retain the tag team titles

– b. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI – Tama Tonga hit the Gun Stun on Goto to win the match and retain the tag team titles NEVER Openweight Championship Match – Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) b. Great-O-Khan – Tanahashi used a Rolling armbar to retain the NEVER title. This was Tanahashi’s first defence of the belt

– b. Great-O-Khan – Tanahashi used a Rolling armbar to retain the NEVER title. This was Tanahashi’s first defence of the belt Vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship – El Desperado b. El Phantasmo and BUSHI – El Desperado used the Pinche Loco on El Phantasmo to become the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion

– b. El Phantasmo and BUSHI – El Desperado used the Pinche Loco on El Phantasmo to become the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match – Kota Ibushi (c) b. Tetsuya Naito – Ibushi used the Kamigoye to retain his IC Championship