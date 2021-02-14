PROGRESS World Title Match Airing on WWE Network This Weekend

It was recently revealed that PROGRESS Wrestling will be returning as of next weekend. WWE recently confirmed via Twitter that Chapter 104: Natural Progression will be airing on the WWE Network Saturday 20th February at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT.

The main theme of the show surrounds the Natural Progression Series tournament; however there are other bouts that will be featured on the night as well. One of the bigger matches now confirmed involve the PROGRESS Unified World Champion, Cara Noir.

PROGRESS World Championship

PROGRESS confirmed that the ‘Black Swan’ Cara Noir will be defending his Championship against Dan Moloney. The company confirmed the following via Twitter: “after NPS6 @drillamoloney has unfinished business with PROGRESS World Champion @Cara_Noir. Will Dan destroy the dream return of the Black Swan? Chapter 104: Natural Progression airs 20th February 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on Demand PROGRESS & WWE network.”

Dan Moloney was previously a competitor in the NXT UK promotion, although he was quietly released after a short run in the company. Moloney was one of the standout stars of the United Kingdom scene in 2019, and he looks to bring back that momentum when he returns to in-ring action next weekend.

PROGRESS Champion Cara Noir was also one of the huge success stories prior to the pandemic. This included a major bout against AEW star PAC, which you can check out here.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that the company have been unable to run shows for almost a year. The last Chapter event 103: Beer Snake City took place on 23rd February 2020.