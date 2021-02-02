Randy Orton Calls Out Karrion Kross: Let’s Fight & Make Some Money

WWE legend Randy Orton sees dollar signs in former NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

The Viper competed against Edge on Monday’s WWE Raw (Results). The longtime rivals wrestled in the main event. 24 hours after winning the Royal Rumble, Edge defeated Orton thanks to a distraction by Alexa Bliss.

Orton stayed up late Monday night and shared some thoughts on social media. Orton came across a video posted by NXT star Karrion Kross. As seen below, Kross is depicted in Manhattan’s financial district. He narrates the video and speaks about one of his favorite subjects: time.

“Time tells all,” said Kross. “You know, I’ve always had an obsession with time. Or perhaps, time has had an obsession with me. I’ve never really known the difference.”

Randy Orton responded to the video with a message to Karrion Kross. He told Kross, “Get yo ass up here,” a reference to WWE‘s main roster. Orton then laid out a challenge, sharing his opinion that the two grapplers could do big business together.

“Let’s fight, make some money and crack a beer. Wtf you waiting for??? Time? F*ck time.”

You can see the video and Orton’s reply in the tweet below:

Get yo ass up here and let’s fight make some $ and crack a beer. Wtf you waiting for??? Time? Fuck time. Haha I’ll set my alarm https://t.co/dC7zI2gjLf — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 2, 2021

Randy Orton Reaches Out to Stone Cold

Randy Orton also reached out to WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold Steve Austin.” Orton lamented that Austin has not invited him to be a guest on his Broken Skull Sessions. In a tweet deep into the night, Orton said it’s “f*cked up” that he’s yet to be interviewed on Austin’s WWE Network show.

He complimented Austin as the “Baddest MFer to lace a pair of boots” and praised him as one of the greatest of all time. Randy Orton wants to know, “Where you at Steven?”

I think it’s fucked up @steveaustinBSR hasn’t had me on yet. Baddest mfer to lace a pair of boots and prob one of the top GOATS of all time. Real talk. Where you at Steven? — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 2, 2021

Randy Orton has had an incredible 20-year career thus far. He’s certainly got plenty to talk about. Steve Austin gets some killer interviews out of his guests. This is a pairing we’d love to see in the months ahead.