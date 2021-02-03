Rey Mysterio Reveals He Recently Signed A New Deal With WWE

Rey Mysterio spoke to Sports Illustrated this week and revealed he recently re-signed with WWE:

“We never made the signing of my new deal public, but there is definitely going to be more time to see Rey Mysterio in WWE.”

After losing his eye in storyline at the Extreme Rules PPV, it wasn’t clear if Mysterio would be returning to WWE. Later that summer it was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mysterio had all but signed a new multi-year contract.

- Advertisement -

The future Hall of Famer has no plans on leaving the ring. “I’m going to keep wrestling, at least until Father Time catches up and says, ‘It’s time to go.’”

Rey Mysterio in WWE

Mysterio also spoke about leaving WWE in 2015 and his decision to return in 2018. He took the time to evaluate what he wanted his figure to look like. He and his wife and children decided WWE was his best move. He is grateful that Dominik is getting an opportunity as well.

“WWE has treated me like I had never left, and I am so grateful and truly blessed for that. I’m under WWE’s wings once again, and they’ve seen such potential in Dominik and such a bright future for him.”

Finally, Rey Mysterio wanted to change his look during his latest run. He explains why he adopted the eye-popping mohawk.

“I changed up my look a little bit, and I really wanted to include the mohawk. That was big for me growing up as a wrestling fan. The mohawk makes this mask stand out even more.”

The full article featuring more quotes from Rey Mysterio at SI.com.