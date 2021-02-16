ROH Locks Bandido And Flamita To New Deals

ROH has been on a re-signing spree recently and they have now locked high flying stars Bandido and Flamita to new deals, according to PWinsider.

Bandido, who made his wrestling debut in 2011 at a young age of 15, has wrestled for many well-known promotions in Mexico such as Lucha Libre Elite (LLE), The Crash Lucha Libre and more.

In 2018, he revealed that he turned down an offer from WWE and chose to sign with Ring Of Honor instead. He has been a regular for the promotion ever since.

- Advertisement -

Flamita, who is also a Mexican luchador enmascarado like Bandido has been wrestling from a young age as well. The 26-year-old star made his debut in 2009.

During his time in Mexico, the high flyer worked for companies such as Lucha Libre AAA World Wide (AAA) and Desastre Total Ultraviolento (DTU)

The young star, who has been compared to Rey Mysterio by Dave Meltzer joined the promotion’s roster in 2019 and now he has decided to continue his relationship with the company.

While there are no details on the length of their new deals, Bandido signed a one year contract with the company last year and these latest contracts could be of similar lengths.