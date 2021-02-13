Second Elimination Chamber Match Confirmed, Roman Reigns To Face Winner

WWE has confirmed a big match featuring SmackDown stars for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

The company had been advertising a blockbuster announcement by Paul Heyman and Universal Champion Roman Reigns for this show. That happened as Adam Pearce was trying to get Reigns to defend the Universal Title against several stars at this show.

Unlike Raw’s WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Reigns will just have one opponent instead of five. “The Big Dog” will defend the title against the winner of the Elimination Chamber Match immediately on the same night.

Those in the Chamber match will be Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro.

Jey @WWEUsos and Kevin Owens are the first two confirmed participants of the Elimination Chamber match.



Over the last few months, Reigns had been feuding with Owens. Their first match took place at the TLC pay-per-view event while the rematch took place on the December 24th edition of SmackDown inside a Steel Cage, and their third bout was a Last Man Standing Match at last month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Reigns won all three matches.

It had been previously reported that WWE didn’t have plans to feature an Elimination Chamber Match with women. Thus, speculation shifted towards Reigns and the Universal Title, which turned out to be the case.

WWE presents the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.