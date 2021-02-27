Top Amateur Wrestler Joins WWE

WWE has been on a signing spree as they’ve signed over two dozen independent wrestlers and athletes.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Bobby Steveson is set to start working with WWE soon. He is a former University of Minnesota heavyweight amateur wrestler. Per the report, he’s slated to start with WWE with the next class of recruits as he’s been training at the WWE Performance Center as of late.

In 2017, he was an NCAA Qualifier and a two-time Letterwinner at the University of Minnesota.

He won his first two career open tournament appearances at the 2015 Cobber Open and the 2015 Buena Vista Open, and then finished runner-up at the 2015 UNI Open. In addition, he was a Redshirt Senior with an overall record of 4-3 for the 2019-2020 season.

His younger brother, Olympic heavyweight wrestling hopeful Gable Steveson, is expected to come to WWE after he finishes college.

Earlier this week, WWE announced the largest class of recruits in history. Thus, Steveson will likely be part of the next class in a few months.

Steveson has been backstage at a few different WWE shows as he documented on Instagram. He was with Triple H and Paul Heyman at a Raw show in August 2019 and even got the chance to meet Brock Lesnar at a WWE live event on March 9, 2018 in Minneapolis: