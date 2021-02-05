Update On Cesaro’s WWE Status

There have been recent reports that WWE‘s Cesaro is set to become a free agent soon. As it turns out, the 40-year-old will likely not be leaving the company and is believed to have either signed or verbally agreed to a new WWE contract in recent weeks. Cesaro‘s free agency was addressed recently in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Either he signed or verbally agreed to a new deal a few weeks ago,” wrote Dave Meltzer regarding Cesaro‘s status with WWE.

Also according to the report, Cesaro was set to be the one who made it to the finals of the Gauntlet match recently on Smackdown won by Adam Pearce. Shinsuke Nakamura was ultimately given the spot but Daniel Bryan, who has been playing a larger role in creative as of late, is said to have wanted Cesaro to be in that position instead.

“The gauntlet match that Adam Pearce won on Smackdown, the babyface star making spot of running through the field and then getting screwed at the end was an idea of Bryan, and his pick for the spot was Cesaro. However, since Cesaro hadn’t signed yet, it was switched to Nakamura,” Meltzer continued.

Yep, I’m taking part in the Celebrity Sweat Celebrity Flag Football Challenge! In support of military members and first responders, watch Team #TeamTracyMcGrady take on @dougflutie’s team! Tune in Saturday, 2/6 and catch all the action #live on ESPNews and the ESPN app. Lets go! pic.twitter.com/l0pHF5WLqH — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 5, 2021

Cesaro started with WWE in 2011. He is a 7x tag-team champion (5x RAW, 2x Smackdown), 1x United States Champion, and the winner of the 2014 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He’s held tag titles along with Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus (5x as the Bar), and Tyson Kidd.