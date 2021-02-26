WWE Announces Documentary On High School Wrestling Star, Heaven Fitch

WWE has announced an upcoming documentary on amateur wrestling standout, Heaven Fitch. The film will be released on the free version of the WWE Network and WWE’s social media platforms on March 7th.

“The story of Heaven Fitch is the beginning of a new genre of storytelling for WWE Network Documentaries. She has inspired so many with her elite athleticism as well as her numerous accomplishments. We are excited to share Heaven’s championship story with the WWE Universe,” says Ben Houser, VP & Executive Producer, WWE Network Documentaries.

Fitch made headlines after she won the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) state wrestling championships in the 106lbs division while competing against male wrestlers last year. The story garnered strong reactions from many wrestling personalities, including Shayna Baszler.

Who booked this unbelievable crap? *sarcasm https://t.co/B0pLiyGvDm — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 26, 2020

- Advertisement -

WWE sent out a press release today regarding the upcoming documentary. They noted it marks a departure from the typical content they produce. It will also air in March to coincide with Women’s History Month.

“HEAVEN, which premieres during Women’s History Month, marks a departure from WWE Network Documentaries’ typical subject matter focusing on the squared circle.”

1??st Female Wrestler to WIN an Individual Wrestling State Championship



1??0??6??lbs Heaven Fitch @UwharrieCharter! #NCHSAAWRES pic.twitter.com/K7qvZPlDFh — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) February 23, 2020