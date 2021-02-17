WWE Raw Ratings Rebound From Last Week’s 2021 Low (2/15)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week (1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating), which was the least-watched episode of Raw this year.

This was the go-home edition of the red brand for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. Next week will feature the fallout from this PPV, which is likely to get a small bump in viewership due to intrigue.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 1.935 million viewers and a 0.60 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.806 million viewers and a 0.57 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.690 million viewers and a 0.53 rating.

SmackDown Viewership

- Advertisement -

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 1.990 million viewers. This is down from the 2.257 million viewers on FS1 that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from the 0.65 rating the previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 1.883 million viewers in the overnight ratings, down from the previous week that did 2.126 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 1.905 million viewers while hour two did 1.862 million viewers. The show did 2.144 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 2.108 million viewers two weeks ago.