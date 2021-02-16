WWE Signs Millie McKenzie To NXT UK Women’s Division

WWE has reportedly signed UK star Millie McKenzie to their NXT UK brand. McKenzie has been one of the standout performers from the United Kingdom over the past few years and now she will be making her way to BT Sport Studios for Thursday night’s NXT UK programme.

talkSPORT confirmed the news this morning, saying also that the 20-year-old was uncomfortable signing for the WWE last year. Millie McKenzie was one of the more prominent UK stars to share her story during the #SpeakingOut movement, with former NXT UK star/coach Travis Banks being alleged to have abused her in the past whilst she was a trainee under his care.

Millie McKenzie To NXT UK

With WWE taking steps to remove certain people from the company it appears as though McKenzie now feels in a place to make her move to the NXT UK brand. Millie McKenzie will be performing on this Saturday’s PROGRESS Chapter 104 event, taking on Mercedez Blaze in what may be her final appearance for the promotion. That show does however take place on WWE Network, so she may be available for events going forward.

According to the report from talkSPORT, McKenzie is set to be ‘plugged right in’ to the top of the Women’s division on NXT UK. Millie will be performing against the likes of Kay Lee Ray, Jinny and newly signed Meiko Satomura.