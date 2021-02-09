WWE Title Match Made Official For Elimination Chamber PPV

As expected, the top match from the Raw brand on the Elimination Chamber card will feature the WWE Title.

It was confirmed on Monday’s episode of Raw that McIntyre will defend the WWE Title against several stars at the show. Adam Pearce introduced Shane McMahon in the opening segment so he could reveal that McIntyre, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Sheamus will battle it out in an Elimination Chamber Match with the title on the line.

WWE had McIntyre address the recent actions of his best friend on the same show that also saw him battle Orton in a non-title match.

WWE kicked off the program with McIntyre and Sheamus on the February 1st edition of Raw when Sheamus turned heel by attacking McIntyre, which came after the company had been putting over their friendship in recent months.

After the beat down, Sheamus cut a promo about how McIntyre is no longer his friend and declared that he wants McIntyre’s WWE Championship. McIntyre retained his WWE Championship against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble.

WWE holds the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, which will air on the WWE Network.