AEW Announces Date For Their First-Ever House Show

On Wednesday night before AEW Dynamite went live on TNT, AEW President Tony Khan came out for his usual promo to thank the fans for attending the show and reminding them not to swear. He also made an interesting announcement.

Khan told the fans in attendance about plans for their first house show. This is where he informed them that the promotion will be running a house show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL on April 9.

AEW is running Jacksonville April 7th for Dynamite and April 9th for a house show



Both at Daily’s Place



(It got a little buried in the other post, schedule will be updated tomorrow)

Interestingly enough, this live event will be taking place during the same week as WrestleMania 37, which just so happens to be in Tampa. Thus, for those fans planning to attend WrestleMania, they can come see AEW in person if they drive 3 hours to Jacksonville. Tickets go on-sale this Monday.

A heads up



The drive from Tampa to Jacksonville is about a 3-3.5 hours



Not exactly in the neighborhood but doable if you are interested — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 25, 2021

As it stands right now, there’s no word yet on which wrestlers will be appearing at the house show. AEW will air a live Dynamite on April 7th then tape the following week’s episode that Thursday and then run the house show. Thus, if fans really wanted to see a ton of AEW action, they have the chance to witness three straight nights of it.

Jim Ross has stated in the past that AEW did have plans to start running house shows last year but those plans were delayed because of the pandemic.