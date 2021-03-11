AEW Dynamite Results (3/10): TNT Title Match, Inner Circle War Council, Christian Cage

AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. It was the first episode of Dynamite following AEW Revolution. Darby Allin defended the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky tonight. Sky earned the match by winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder match this past Sunday. Inner Circle also held a War Council to discuss the group’s recent struggles.

Dynamite Results (3/10)

Fenix def. Matt Jackson Cody def. Seth Gargis via submission Ethan Page def. Lee Johnson Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami def. Britt Baker, Maki Itoh, Nyla Rose Darby Allin def. Scorpio Sky to retain the TNT Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Fenix def. Matt Jackson

Rey Fenix faced Matt Jackson in the first match of the night. PAC and Nick Jackson were ringside for the match. Fenix controlled the action early and sent Matt out of the ring. Fenix set up for a Suicide Dive but opted for a Hurricanrana instead.

The action returned to the ring and Fenix leveled Matt with a shoulder tackle. Fenix then connected with the Suicide Dive and followed it up with another flip onto Matt outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Matt and Fenix battled on the turnbuckle. Fenix went for another Hurricanrana but Matt countered into an awesome Powerbomb for a two count. Fenix battled back but his back gave out during his attack and Matt took back control.

Matt planted Fenix with a Cutter for a near fall. Matt connected with a Destroyer but Fenix tumbled out of the ring. Matt quickly hit another Destroyer outside the ring and followed it up with an Elbow Drop for a two count.

Matt applied a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring but Fenix was able to reach the ropes to break the hold. PAC looked like he was going to attack Nick Jackson and Matt caught him with a Superkick.

Fenix and Matt traded punches in the middle of the ring. Matt hit a Superkick but Fenix responded with a boot to the side of the head. Matt went for a Piledriver but Fenix escaped and connected with a knee strike to Matt’s head. Fenix followed it up with a Piledriver of his own for the pinfall victory.

Moxley & Kingston Spoke About The Finish To Revolution

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston discussed the embarrassing finish to the AEW Revolution PPV during tonight’s show. Kingston said he was expecting a big explosion and the reason he stayed down was because it triggered an anxiety attack. Kingston brought up being arrested in the past and how heading to jail brought on his first attack. Moxley made fun of the explosion and claimed that Impact Wrestling must have paid for the bomb. Jon added that be bomb must have had “Acme” written on the side of it. Jon said that Omega was the better man that night, but he is happy to have his old drinking buddy back in Eddie Kingston. Moxley said that “if you’re going to flash a weapon, you better use it” and that he wished there was a bigger explosion.

Pentagon Jr. Confronted Cody Rhodes

Cody def Seth Gargis via submission after quickly applying the Figure Four. After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Rhodes about his injured shoulder. Before Cody said a word, Pentagon interrupted and brought Alex Abrahantes as his translator. Penta claimed his 1,000x better than Cody and referred to himself as the Lord of Lucha Libre. Penta added that Rhodes is lucky that he didn’t focus more on Cody’s injured shoulder during the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at the PPV. Penta claimed that if he did, Cody would be able to pick up his newborn baby girl. Cody started swinging but wrestlers pulled them away from each other.

Lance Archer Interrupted Sting

Tony Schiavone interviewed Sting once again tonight on Dynamite. Tony gave Sting props for his effort and victory in the Street Fight at AEW Revolution. Sting noted that Darby Allin is a dangerous man that puts his life on the line every match. Lance Archer interrupted and claimed that he was the face of the company and doesn’t need a ladder match to prove it. Archer said that if he doesn’t get more, he will take more. Tony told Archer that this is Sting’s time right now and Archer stared at them before walking away.

Ethan Page Picked Up A Win

Ethan Page made his Dynamite debut against Lee Johnson. Unfortunately, the match was hampered with audio issues and sounds from the NBA All Star game. Page hit the Ego’s Edge (Razor’s Edge) for the pinfall victory. After the match, Page stomped on Lee Johnson until Dustin Rhodes made the save.

Christian Cage Made His Dynamite Debut

Tony Schiavone was about to interview Christian Cage but AEW Champion Kenny Omega‘s music hit. Good Brothers and Don Callis said that they are not going to hear from Christian because they call the shots around here. Callis referred to Kenny Omega as “the King of the Death Match” and suggested that everything went according to plan at the PPV. Omega noted the horrible ending to the PPV and Callis joked that they were happy to take something away that the fans wanted to see.

Omega claimed that it would have been fun vaporizing Jon in the ring but but defeating him is just as good. Kenny joked that it was the cherry on top for Eddie Kingston to protect Moxley and dry hump him as four sparklers went off. Kingston interrupted and made his way to the ring.

Callis noted that he had to fire Kingston from Impact because he found a way to screw it up. Don told Eddie that he can walk away with his pride still intact and gave him ten seconds. Kingston punched Omega and brawled with the Good Brothers before Jon Moxley made the save. Christian Cage then made his way to the ring and traded words with Omega. Kenny looked for a handshake but Christian wanted nothing to do with it. Christian went for the Unprettier but Callis dragged Omega out of the ring.

Britt Baker Attacked Thunder Rosa

Britt Baker, Maki Itho, Nyla Rose faced Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami, Hikaru Shida tonight. The action started out with a brawl and then Shida took control. The action spilled out of the ring and Thunder Rosa hit a Crossbody. Back in the ring, Rosa planted Itoh with a Piledriver for the pinfall victory. After the match, Britt Baker hit Thunder Rosa with a crutch. Britt then applied the Lockjaw to end the segment.

Darby Allin Retained

Darby Allin defended the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky tonight. Darby sold the injuries sustained during the Street Fight at Revolution throughout this match. Darby connected with some chops to Scorpio’s chest but Sky quickly battled back. Sky locked in an Abdominal Stretch but Darby broke free and connected with a Stunner. Allin followed it up with Code Red for a near fall. Darby went for a Suicide Dive but Scorpio beautifully countered into a Cutter. Scorpio hit a Brainbuster and went for the cover but Allin was able to kick out at two.

Darby went for the Coffin Drop but Scorpio countered into a Powerbomb for a near fall. Allin then rolled up Scopio for the pinfall victory and is still the TNT Champion. After the match, Scorpio Sky got pissed off after Darby gave him a pat on the back. Scorpio attacked Allin and went after his injury by locking in a Heel Hook. Several referees then broke up the hold and Sky looked at his hands and smiled.

MJF Formed A New Faction And Beat Down Inner Circle

Inner Circle came down to the ring to close this week’s episode of Dynamite. Jericho said that they needed to change course and have a War Council. Jericho stated that Inner Circle has been on the decline but it is time for a new outlook, and possibly a new member. MJF said that they do not need a new member and it was time to let someone go.

Sammy Guevara interrupted and rolled footage from the Inner Circle locker room. The footage showed MJF telling Santana, Ortiz, and Hager that it was time for new leadership and for Jericho to take a nice dirt nap. MJF then instructed them to get Jericho but Chris told MJF to shut up.

MJF said that he didn’t want to take over Inner Circle because he was also busy building his own group. FTR, Tully Blanchard, Wardlow, and Shawn Spears then appeared behind Inner Circle after the lights went out. A brawl broke out and Inner Circle got destroyed. MJF hit Jericho with the Dynamite Diamond and Wardlow Powerbombed him off the stage to end the show.