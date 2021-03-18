AEW Dynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam Results: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Christian Cage

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Britt Baker faced Thunder Rosa in an Lights Out Unsanctioned match in the main event. Christian Cage was also interviewed during tonight’s show and explained why he has come to All Elite Wrestling.

Dynamite Results (3/17)

Cody def. Pentagon Jr. Jade Cargill def. Dani Jordyn Matt Hardy, Private Party, Butcher & Blade def. Jurassic Express & Bear Country Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston def. Good Brothers Rey Fenix def. Angelico Thunder Rosa def. Britt Baker in a Lights Out match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Cody def. Pentagon Jr.

Cody squared off against Pentagon Jr. in the first match of the night. Before the match, Pentagon said he was going to break Cody’s arm and sent him to an early paternity leave. Pentagon attacked Cody during his entrance and beat him down. The action made it’s way to the ring and the match officially started with Pentagon in control.

Pentagon hit Cody with a chop to the chest that echoed through Daily’s Place. Rhodes battled back with a Suplex but Pentagon responded with a Slingblade for a near fall. Pentagon connected with a Backstabber and went for a lazy cover and Cody easily kicked out.

Cody crawled to the apron and Pentagon went after Rhodes’ injured shoulder with a series of kicks. Cody lifted Pentagon up in the Fireman’s Carry but Penta escaped to the apron. Rhodes connected with the Disaster Kick that knocked Pentagon to the floor. Cody followed it up with a Suicide Dive that sent both wrestlers to the floor.

Back in the ring, Cody planted Pentagon with a Destroyer and followed it up with a Cutter for two count. Cody hit the Cross Rhodes but somehow Pentagon kicked out at two. Rhodes slammed Pentagon’s knee into the ring post and then applied the Figure Four in the middle of the ring.

Pentagon snapped back Cody’s arm and posed for the crowd. Cody capitalized and rolled up Pentagon for the pinfall victory. After the match, Pentagon attacked Cody from behind and unloaded punches to Cody’s shoulder. Dustin Rhodes and the Gunn Club rushed the ring and Pentagon retreated.

Don Callis Interrupted The Young Bucks

Young Bucks were about to cut a promo on Pac and Rey Fenix but Don Callis interrupted. Callis joked that Young Bucks have founded All Elite Wrestling but somehow killed their careers in the process. Callis claimed that Kenny Omega is now a God of professional wrestling and is above them. Don suggested that the Young Bucks are no longer elite and are not even close to the team that was destroying their competition in NJPW. Callis also said he brought a shirt for Young Bucks’ dad and it read “do not slap leg when kicking”.

Jade Cargill Dominated

Jade Cargill faced Dani Jordyn tonight on Dynamite. Cargill completely dominated this match and sent Jordyn flying across the ring with a German Suplex. Cargill followed it up with the Jaded (Glam Slam) for the pinfall victory. Cargill argued with Red Velvet after the match.

The Pinnacle Arrived On Dynamite

MJF, FTR, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard made their way to the ring. Tully noted that they stood in the ring with the Inner Circle last week and boasted about beating them down last week. Tully claimed that this group was now at the top of the mountain and that he is now going to finish his career with the greatest group of guys in wrestling.

MJF joked that he is Judas now as the crowd booed. MJF said that pretended to like Chris Jericho was no walk in the park, and suggested that Jericho might need some more walks in a park. MJF shouted that he pretended to like Jericho and his bullshit while planning to betray him from the beginning.

MJF added that he never wanted to take over Inner Circle, the goal was to kill the group from the inside. He said that he wanted to destroy AEW’s top group from the inside while building a stronger group at the same time. MJF announced that the group’s name was The Pinnacle and introduced everyone in the faction.

He claimed that Shawn Spears has always been a top guy and is now going to prove it every week. MJF stated that FTR are the only grand slam tag champs in the history of professional wrestling and our the best team on the planet. MJF said that his career is just getting started and will go down as the GOAT. MJF closed the promo by shouting “I am better than you and you know it”.

Matt Hardy, Private Party, Butcher & Blade Picked Up A Win

Jurassic Express and Bear Country faced Matt Hardy, Private Party, Butcher & Blade tonight. Jurassic Express and Bear Country dominated the action early. Matt Hardy planted Jungle Boy with the Side Effect for a near fall. When Dynamite returned from a break, Luchasaurus hit Blade with a Suplex and delivered a Chokeslam to Kassidy.

Luchasaurus hit a Standing Moonsault and went for the cover but Butcher broke it up. Marko Stunt hit Butcher with a Dropkick off the top rope and scampered back to the ring apron. Bronson (Bear Country) slammed Kassidy to the mat and Marko tagged himself in. A brawl broke out and Private Party hit Marko with Gin & Juice Matt asked for a tag. Hardy hit Marko with the Twist of Fate for the pinfall victory.

Christian Cage Wants To Cement His Legacy

Christian Cage was interviewed tonight on Dynamite. Cage said he is only here for one spot and that is currently held by Kenny Omega. Cage stated that Kenny’s time is running out as AEW Champion, but he needs to get some wins under his belt before he can challenge for the title. Christian added that he is in AEW to cement his legacy and out work everyone.

Omega & Good Brothers Attacked Kingston & Moxley

Good Brothers faced Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley tonight on Dynamite. Good Brothers attacked Kingston during his entrance and Jon joined the party.

Good Brothers planted Moxley with the Magic Killer outside the ring. The action finally made it’s way to the ring and the match officially began. Good Brothers dominated early and isolated Eddie Kingston in the corner of the ring as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Kingston connected with an Exploder Suplex to Karl Anderson. Moxley tagged in and leveled Anderson with a Clothesline. Moxley connected with a German Suplex and followed it up with a Piledriver. Jon went for the cover but Gallows broke it up at two.

Moxley hit Gallows with a Suicide Dive and sold his injured shoulder before getting into the ring. Anderson greeted him with a massive Spinebuster and went for the cover but Jon was able to kick out at two. Gallows sent Kingston into the barricade as Moxley rolled up Anderson for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Good Brothers attacked Jon Moxley and then AEW Champion Kenny Omega’s theme hit. Omega brought a chair into the ring but Kingston attacked him from behind. Good Brothers beat Eddie Kingston down and planted him with the Magic Killer.

Omega instructed Good Brothers to put Kingston’s ankle inside the chair. Anderson did so and then stomped on it. Omega booted Kingston out of the ring and then put the chair around Jon’s neck.

Young Bucks rushed the ring and started arguing with Good Brothers and Omega. Omega and Good Brothers went for a too sweet but Young Bucks turned them down. Omega and Matt continued to trade words as Moxley slowly made his way up. Omega saw it and retreated out of the ring with Good Brothers to end the segment.

Brian Cage Respects Sting

Tony Schiavone interviewed TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting tonight. Allin said he wants to be a defending champion every week and that he wants to start by paying tribute to Brodie Lee. Darby was about to issue an open challenge to Dark Order but Lance Archer interrupted. Lance said he was about to put Darby in a coffin. Jake Roberts called Darby Allin a “weenie” before leaving the stage. Archer stared at Sting before Team Taz joined the party. Brian Cage ripped the microphone away from Taz and told Sting that he respected him. Cage added that Sting is still The Icon with or without his bat. Taz flipped out and Cage left them behind to end the segment.

Fenix def. Angelico

Rey Fenix battled Angelico tonight on Dynamite. Angelico controlled the action early and locked in a submission hold in the middle of the ring. When Dynamite returned from a break, Angelico applied another submission but Fenix reached the bottom rope to break up the hold. Rey connected with a Crucifix Bomb and then a Piledriver for the pinfall victory.

Thunder Rosa def. Britt Baker To Close The Show

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa battled in a Lights Out match in this week’s main event. Baker controlled the action early as Rebel set up a table next to the ring. Britt stomped on Thunder Rosa’s hand against the steel steps as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida was shown watching backstage as Thunder Rosa shrew Baker to the corner. Thunder Rosa Dropkicked a ladder into Baker’s face and then grabbed a table from under the ring. Both Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa were busted open as Rebel was freaking out ringside.

Thunder Rosa bit the cut on Baker’s head and Britt responded with a Superkick. Britt Baker then slammed Thunder Rosa on top of the ladder for a near fall. Thunder Rosa battled back and hit a Death Valley Driver off the middle rope onto the ladder for a two count.

Baker planted Thunder Rosa with a DDT on the steel chair and followed it up with a stomp onto the chair for a two count. Britt Baker poured thumbtacks in the ring as Rebel got into the ring with a crutch. Thunder Rosa hit Rebel with the crutch and sent her through a table ringside.

Thunder Rosa then Powerbombed Baker onto the thumbtacks and went for the cover but Britt kicked out at two. Baker then took Thunder Rosa down and applied the Lockjaw. Thunder Rosa broke the hold by rolling Baker’s back onto the thumbtacks. Baker hit a boot to the face and made her way to the top rope. Thunder Rosa caught her and connected with the Thunder Driver through a table for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker put on an awesome main event to cap off another solid edition of Dynamite. My only real complaint is that I had no idea that Lance Archer was a heel again. I don’t know if he is doing his best Big Show impression with the constant turns but I clearly failed to keep up with his character’s direction. MJF’s new faction is great and it is scary how good he is at 25 years old.