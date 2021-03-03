AEW Dynamite The Crossroads Preview: Shaq & Paul White Debut (3/3)

All Elite Wrestling returns to Jacksonville, FL tonight for a special edition of AEW Dynamite dubbed, The Crossroads. This is the ‘go home’ edition of Dynamite ahead of Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

We say this most weeks, but the card is pretty stacked. Dynamite will see the AEW in-ring debut of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neil, Paul White’s first AEW appearance, the finals of the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator tournament and more.

The following items are scheduled for AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads:

NBA legend Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet. This match will open the show.

We will hear from AEW’s newest signee, Paul Wight.

Tully Blanchard comes out of retirement to team with FTR against The Jurassic Express.

AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Nyla Rose vs. Ryo MIzunami. The winner of this bout challenges Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Revolution.

The Dark Order vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party & Hybrid2

Max Caster vs. 10 of the Dark Order (Preston Vance) to earn a spot in the Ladder Match at Revolution.

Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho and MJF will hold a press conference ahead of their tag title match against the Young Bucks this Sunday.

Immediately after Dynamite goes off the air, AEW and TNT will present the Countdown to Revolution special.

