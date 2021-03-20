AEW Star Reportedly Has Backstage Heat For Botched Spot

AEW star Jack Evans reportedly has backstage heat due to a botched spot.

This week’s episode of Dark saw Evans face Dark Order’s 10 in a singles match in the main event of the show. The fans saw Jack delivering a Phoenix splash to his opponent toward the ending of the bout.

However, the high-flying star caught 10 in the face with an elbow while delivering the move, leading to the Dark Order member being busted open and bleeding heavily. The two then went right to the finish which saw 10 picking up the victory.

The injured star needed to get work done after the match and according to reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the incident led to Jack Evans getting heat “from the people you don’t want heat with” in the company.

‘-1’ also jumped in the ring after the bout and he shared a fist bump with a bloodied 10. This spot which was edited out of the show at one point, sparked some controversy. This led to Amanda Huber defending AEW in a Instagram post after people said that a young child shouldn’t be doing that.

Jack Evans was then not seen in his partner Angelico’s corner on the Dynamite episode the following day, though there is no word yet on if his absence was related to the events of Dark and his backstage heat.