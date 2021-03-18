Andrade Confirms He Requested Release From WWE

WWE‘s Andrade has confirmed recent reports that he has asked WWE for his release. The 31-year-old has not been part of WWE’s main roster since the fall. He took to Twitter this morning to release a statement.

“The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days,” Andrade Tweeted.

The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days Los rumores son ciertos y no se lo que me prepara el futuro, pero quiero hacer realidad mis sueños. Gracias por tanto apoyo?? — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 18, 2021

Andrade Wants To Leave WWE

Rumors began circulating last week regarding Andrade after the Superstar removed all mention of WWE in his social media profiles. It was later reported that WWE has denied his request to be released. It is currently unknown how much time he has remaining on his contract with the company.

Charlotte Flair noted in a recent interview that she was interested in working with her fiancé on-screen.

“I’ve actually pitched that,” Flair said when asked about working with Andrade by TV Insider. “I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV.”

