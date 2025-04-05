Charlotte Flair Gets Love from Andrade After Tiffany Stratton’s Personal Jab

WWE star Andrade recently sent a heartwarming message to his ex-wife Charlotte Flair on the latter’s birthday.

Feliz cumpleaños @MsCharlotteWWE

I wish you the best today and always!

You are an incredible woman! ???? — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 5, 2025

This comes at a time after Charlotte Flair had a tough time coping with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton’s personal shots on last night’s WWE SmackDown. ‘The Queen’ is set to challenge Stratton for the WWE Women’s title at WrestleMania 41.

With couple of weeks left for the show, they were involved in a war of words on the blue brand. Stratton mentioned Flair’s personal real-life relationship issues and things got very personal on the show. Stratton was referencing Flair’s divorce from Andrade and said:

“When it’s all said and done, you’re going to be just like you are outside of the ring, alone! What is that record, like 0-3?”

Charlotte Flair and Andrade tied the knot in May 2022 after being in a relationship since 2019. However, the couple divorced on October 20th, 2024. Flair was previously married to Riki Johnson from 2010 until 2013 and fellow wrestler Thomas Latimer from 2013 until 2015.

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser’s name also got in the mix. After Statton’s jab at Flair’s divorce, ‘The Queen’ made a comment about Stratton’s real-life boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser, saying:

“Is that why Kaiser’s in my DMs?”

Ludwig Kaiser responds to Charlotte Flair’s remarks

The former Imperium member has also responded to Charlotte Flair’s comments from her fiery exchange with Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown. Kaiser dropped a video of Shawn Michaels telling Diana Smith:

“Please do not flatter yourself.”

It was reported that both Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton went “off-script quite a bit” during this heated segment, as the pair reportedly said little of what was on the script. WWE had also posted an official clip of the personal comments, but later deleted it.

This is not the first time WWE wrestlers have gone off the script. The heated moment has created visible tension but at the end of the day it is hopeful that they keep it professional in the ring when they face each other at WrestleMania 41.